WELCOME
Prime Creative Media is an integrated marketing communications specialist. We are the largest independently-owned business-to-business publisher in Australia. Our mastheads are proven industry-best, multi-channel communications platforms, integrating print & digital media with events. We work closely with companies focused on high-growth industries, both Australia-wide and globally.
Our platforms connect organisations with industry decision-makers. Our editorial team provides key market knowledge and intelligence, as trusted advisors to the industries we serve.
COMPANY NEWS
August 9, 2023
Australia’s Richest Barista competitors have been announced and now are preparing to compete at Melbourne International Coffee Expo. On August 17-19, Melbourne International Coffee Expo will host inaugural Australia’s Richest Barista, which will see professional baristas compete to test their abilities and skills throughout three rounds. Baristas will have the chance to win a share
August 8, 2023
Broadcasting live from the Brisbane Truck Show, counting down the top 500 songs in January and an ever-increasing number of listeners’ song requests and shout outs are the highlights of the past 12 months for Australian Truck Radio host Simon Smith. Mr Smith, and his Australian Big Rig Radio Show aimed at Australian’s long haul truck drivers,
Prime Creative Media grows events offering with acquisition of PNG Industrial and Mining Exhibition and Conference.
July 12, 2023
Prime Creative Media is delighted to announce that as of 1 July 2023, it has acquired the PNG Industrial and Mining Exhibition and Conference. With a long history in mining, manufacturing and associated industries, Prime Creative Media is confident that its business is the perfect match for this important industry event. “We are excited to bring